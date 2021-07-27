Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

