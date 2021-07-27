Raymond James Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$14.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.70.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$13.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.90.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.30%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

