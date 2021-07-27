Precision Drilling’s (PD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PD. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 target price on Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.22.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$43.84 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$15.80 and a 1-year high of C$54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.21.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

