Shopify (TSE:SHOP) PT Raised to C$2,260.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2,260.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2,110.00.

TSE SHOP opened at C$1,987.72 on Friday. Shopify has a one year low of C$1,109.41 and a one year high of C$2,075.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,702.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market cap of C$247.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.67.

In other news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total value of C$291,093.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,587.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

