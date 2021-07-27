Barclays Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 31 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 31 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 30.13.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

