Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN)’s share price was down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 4,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 65,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc is a nutraceutical biotechnology company. It focuses on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD) and mushrooms based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands.

