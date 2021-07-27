TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Trading Up 1.9%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s share price was up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.03 and last traded at $103.86. Approximately 296,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 179,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

