Wings (WINGS) Price Reaches $0.0383 on Major Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $14,197.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wings has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wings coin can now be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.11 or 0.00798203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.