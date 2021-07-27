Berry Data Price Tops $0.52 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $83,458.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Berry Data has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00105494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00130286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,774.98 or 0.99806536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.64 or 0.00829490 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veri?ed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

