Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Trading 1% Higher

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.59. 288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40.

About Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

