thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Up 1.7%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €8.30 ($9.76) and last traded at €8.19 ($9.64). Approximately 1,645,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.06 ($9.48).

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of €9.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 0.48.

About thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

