WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.12 and last traded at $55.08. Approximately 26,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 29,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWM. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

