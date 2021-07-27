Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Shares Up 11.3%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBSFY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubis in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered Rubis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31.

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

