Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Trading Down 5.5%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDXF)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.