Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 10,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 17,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

