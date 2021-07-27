International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Trading Up 1%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 81,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 248,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Tower Hill Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $196.84 million, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 11.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,173,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 405,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 43.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,825,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 3,295,966 shares in the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.