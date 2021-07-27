Livenodes Hits 1-Day Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00021774 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online

Livenodes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LNOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.