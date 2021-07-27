DeFinition Hits Market Capitalization of $204,363.05 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. DeFinition has a total market cap of $204,363.05 and approximately $10.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition coin can now be purchased for $0.0876 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFinition has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00037053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00104458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00130343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,944.42 or 1.00120326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.13 or 0.00824193 BTC.

DeFinition Coin Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

