FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,683. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.78.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after buying an additional 980,587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 452.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after buying an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $8,448,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.