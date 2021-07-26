ZUSD Price Down 0% Over Last Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $1.01 million worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00104513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00130551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,713.88 or 0.99847260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.07 or 0.00824218 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.