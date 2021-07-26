Ares Protocol (ARES) Hits One Day Volume of $677,650.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $677,650.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00104513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00130551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,713.88 or 0.99847260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.07 or 0.00824218 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,722,936 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARESUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.