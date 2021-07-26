Noku (NOKU) Trading Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Noku coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges. Noku has a market cap of $6.13 million and $3,404.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Noku has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Noku

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

