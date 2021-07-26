Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of ATSG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 224,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.65. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $289,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

