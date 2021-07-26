Gameswap (GSWAP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $754,175.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002520 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded up 282.6% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and $754,175.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00048385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014538 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.41 or 0.00793323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GSWAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.