Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ELOX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 667,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,092. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $64.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.50.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 5,925,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh bought 2,466,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

