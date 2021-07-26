Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Hold

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.11. 104,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,984. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

