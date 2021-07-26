CryptEx (CRX) Market Cap Tops $1.44 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $9,938.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $16.96 or 0.00045755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,047.24 or 0.99972483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00030182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00068483 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000738 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010592 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

