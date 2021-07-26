Serum Price Reaches $3.07 on Major Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $153.62 million and $136.76 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00008294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014678 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.57 or 0.00796926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Serum Profile

SRM is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

