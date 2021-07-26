CUTcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $227.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $23.11 million and approximately $227.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00049041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002270 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00227565 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00030160 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 146,365,308 coins and its circulating supply is 142,365,308 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

