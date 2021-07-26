Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.485-4.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,707. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

