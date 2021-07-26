Helpico Tops One Day Trading Volume of $291.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $2,093.08 and approximately $291.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helpico alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00036857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00102899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00129905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.11 or 0.99572200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00814799 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HELPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Helpico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helpico and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.