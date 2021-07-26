NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Tops $35.74 on Major Exchanges

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $807,645.70 and approximately $169,865.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for about $35.74 or 0.00096424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00036857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00102899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00129905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.11 or 0.99572200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00814799 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

