Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.14-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.925-2.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.140-$3.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,972. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,000 shares of company stock worth $19,712,760. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

