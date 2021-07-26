Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

CRIS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 835,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,616. The stock has a market cap of $682.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. Equities analysts expect that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Curis by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Curis by 655,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Curis by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Curis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

