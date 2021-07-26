CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. cut CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Macquarie cut CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

CSLLY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,003. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.64.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

