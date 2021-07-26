8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $679,055.28 and approximately $686,995.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

