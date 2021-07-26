xBTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $459,926.62 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 41.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. xBTC has a market capitalization of $459,926.62 and $29,969.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xBTC has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00037310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00104379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00130003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,352.18 or 1.00676408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.05 or 0.00822203 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 1,680,870 coins and its circulating supply is 1,673,933 coins. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.