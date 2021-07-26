Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,689.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $3,689.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00008284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00037310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00104379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00130003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,352.18 or 1.00676408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.05 or 0.00822203 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.