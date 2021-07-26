Voyager Token Market Cap Reaches $434.56 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00005269 BTC on popular exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $434.56 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00048508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.75 or 0.00802532 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

