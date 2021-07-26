Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Director David A. Winter Buys 8,000 Shares

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Director David A. Winter acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,558.40.

TSE CNE traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.18. 65,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41. The company has a market cap of C$567.42 million and a P/E ratio of 27.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.32. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$3.14 and a 52-week high of C$4.15.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$83.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is 139.38%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.