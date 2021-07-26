Head-To-Head Survey: Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Masimo and Natus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $1.14 billion 12.80 $240.30 million $3.60 73.94 Natus Medical $415.68 million 2.05 -$16.61 million $0.39 64.08

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Natus Medical. Natus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masimo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Masimo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Natus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Masimo and Natus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 1 4 0 2.80 Natus Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Masimo presently has a consensus price target of $291.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. Given Masimo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masimo is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and Natus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 19.54% 14.95% 12.34% Natus Medical -2.52% 4.28% 2.88%

Risk and Volatility

Masimo has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natus Medical has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Masimo beats Natus Medical on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. The company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, handheld capnograph and capnometer devices, and capnography sampling lines; O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement; and hemodynamic monitoring solutions. Its Masimo Hospital Automation platform includes Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet surveillance, Kite, UniView, Replica, UniView : 60, and MyView. The company offers coronavirus-2019 response and telehealth solutions; connectivity devices; and nasal high flow ventilation and neuromodulation solutions. The company provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, physician offices, long term care facilities, veterinarians, and consumers; and non-medical/consumer products through e-commerce site, masimopersonalhealth.com. Incorporated in 1989, the company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing assessment, screening, and instrument fitting solutions; jaundice management products; brain injury products; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. Additionally, it offers NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU; balance assessment systems to evaluate patients with balance disorders. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation for hearing and balance care professionals. It serves university medical centers, public and private hospitals, physician offices, clinics, research laboratories, and others. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

