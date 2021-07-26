Analysts Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Camtek posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Camtek by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Camtek by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.26. 118,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,803. Camtek has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.74.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

