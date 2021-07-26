Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.56 million and $4,239.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000213 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,188.73 or 0.99688642 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 733,282,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.