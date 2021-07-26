Power Ledger (POWR) Market Cap Hits $84.23 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges. Power Ledger has a market cap of $84.23 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00048710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.87 or 0.00811880 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,385,997 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

