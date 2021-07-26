Ren (REN) Price Up 20.1% This Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000939 BTC on exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $349.38 million and approximately $50.38 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ren has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00048710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.87 or 0.00811880 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.