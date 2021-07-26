MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $1.31

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00003505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $85.95 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,304.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,222.81 or 0.05958499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.97 or 0.01289289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00350430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00129507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.56 or 0.00591241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00349450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.33 or 0.00268939 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.