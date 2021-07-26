Blockstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $358.50 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048894 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00075806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.52 or 0.00812479 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006246 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

