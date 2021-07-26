8PAY Market Cap Hits $192,277.36 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $192,277.36 and $223,478.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00037818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00109320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00132632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,261.80 or 0.99689671 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.00823015 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

