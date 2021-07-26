Pancake Bunny One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.88 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for approximately $15.46 or 0.00041370 BTC on exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $10.88 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.67 or 0.00820447 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

BUNNY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

