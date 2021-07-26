Banano (BAN) Trading Up 10.9% This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and $246,131.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banano has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001678 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00037669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00048912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,492 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,320,246 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

